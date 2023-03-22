Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Air NZ plane diverted from Queenstown

    An Air New Zealand plane arriving from Australia has landed safely after it was diverted from Queenstown Airport and emergency services  put on standby.

    Flight NZ264 was flying from Melbourne to Queenstown, but was instead diverted land at Christchurch International Airport this afternoon. 

    A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said the aircraft landed safely about 3.15pm.

    Emergency services were put on standby for the landing.
     