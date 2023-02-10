Air NZ urges delays to non-essential travel

Photo: NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is urging anyone with non urgent travel to or from upper North Island towns and cities to delay their journey if possible.

The airline is planning for disruptions from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Air New Zealand said it has received thousands of calls ahead of the cyclone, which is due to strike Northland on Sunday and travel down the island.

Passengers booked to travel to or from Auckland, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday 12 and Friday 17 February should consider using the airline's flexibility policy.

With severe winds forecast, changes to the flight schedule were likely, a spokesperson said.

Customers were being asked to keep an eye on the Air NZ app and website for up to date information.