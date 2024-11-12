Apology 'helps with closure, will never erase what happened'

By Kate Green of RNZ

An apology without action is just empty words, survivors say, after hours of speeches from heads of government agencies and politicians were broadcast around the country on Tuesday.

But the news of an extra $32 million towards redress for survivors was met with cries of anger and disgust from those watching from Pipitea Marae in Thorndon, Wellington.

From one corner of the room: "It's not enough!"

More than 200 people gathered in the wharenui, while 10 minutes up the road, heads of government agencies and politicians gave their apologies to survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care.

"It's not about the money," one survivor said on the way out. "I've kept my kids out of care."

According to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the government would invest an additional $32m to increase capacity in the current system, while it worked on a new one.

Hundreds gather to watch the apology at Pipitea Marae. Photo: RNZ

So far, survivors have had to go through different agencies depending on where the abuse occurred, making the process confusing, and redress had been piecemeal and hard-won.

A new, single redress system would be operating by next year, Luxon said.

Throughout the day, the same message was repeated by survivors and advocates alike - an apology without action was hollow comfort.

Merio Masters, who was there supporting her cousin, hoped people could get a sense of closure from the event.

"The apology is never going to erase or better the situation people have lived [through], but it helps with closure, it helps with healing, and it helps with moving forward in the future, and supporting our ones that are currently in state care."

Masters said hopefully by the time of the first anniversary of the apology, change would be evident.

But not everyone believed in the merits of an apology.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters outside another livestream event told RNZ it was not necessary - it was just empty words and delay tactics.

Steve Goodlass from the Network for Survivors of Abuse in Faith Based Institutions said he was frustrated the apology was coming without a plan yet for redress.

"There's no action, no tangible action that's following it, and the actions leading up to it have been a travesty."