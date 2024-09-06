Armed police guard Auckland street after fatal shooting

Police at the scene in Grey Lynn. Photo: RNZ

A cordon remains in place in the inner Auckland suburb where a person was believed to have been fatally shot last night.

Armed police were outside a house on Tuarangi Rd in Grey Lynn overnight and the street was cordoned off.

RNZ's reporter at the scene said the cordons were still in place on Friday morning.

He said armed officers were still standing guard.

"A blue forensic tent is still set up outside a set of housing units."

People were starting to gather at the cordon, he said.

A woman at the scene on Thursday told RNZ her nephew was the victim, and police said others had been injured.

As well as armed officers and police vehicles, the police Eagle helicopter was circling the area on Thursday evening.