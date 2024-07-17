Arrest after man found dead in car outside vape store

A man was found dead in a vehicle on Penrose Road in Mt Wellington on Saturday night, 13 July. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Police have arrested a man and seized a car after a 22-year-old was found dead in a car outside an Auckland vape store.

But they say they are still looking for the main suspect in the case.

Officers were called to Penrose Road in Mount Wellington about 10.40pm on Saturday after reports of gun fire.

They found a man - who they have named as Texas Jack Doctor - dead in a car.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan said police had searched a Panmure address on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police were still looking for the main offender in the homicide case, and would maintain a high presence in east Auckland as enquiries continued, Allan said.

He is expected to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

A "vehicle of interest" was found during the search and was seized as part of the investigation.