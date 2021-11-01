Monday, 1 November 2021

Ashburton vaccination turnaround

    A total of 430 jabs were administered at a vaccination pop up clinic at Ashburton's Hampstead sports club on Sunday. PHOTO: ADAM BURNS / LDR
    More than 90 per cent  of eligible Mid Cantabrians have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with more than two thirds of the district now fully vaccinated.

    Latest figures from the Ministry of Health confirm that more than 70 per cent of the Ashburton district's eligible population have received both doses and about 20 per cent of the district have had one jab.

    A month ago, the district was highlighted as one of the worst performing areas of New Zealand.

    But the district has experienced a monumental turnaround over the past four weeks, highlighted by a vigorous response during the Super Saturday event.

    Ashburton has again been highlighted as one of the biggest vaccination rate movers over the past few days, jumping 11 places on the national rate chart across the final three days of October.

    It is the equal best increase in the country, alongside Westland.

    The district is also one of 10 districts in the country which has an unvaccinated rate of less than 10 per cent.

    Neighbouring Selwyn district has the lowest unvaccination rate in the country based off the Ministry's data with 2.2 per cent of its eligible population unvaccinated.

    A total of 430 jabs were administered at a pop-up clinic, held at the Hampstead sports club yesterday and coordinated by Life Pharmacy.

    The clinic aimed to target some of the area's migrant communities, clinic lead Simon Church said.

    "It's been really good, a lot of walk-ins and a lot of first doses," he said.

    The Canterbury region's eligible population is 91 per cent for one dose and 74 per cent fully vaccinated, although these numbers were due to be updated yesterday.

    - By Adam Burns
    Local Democracy Reporter 

