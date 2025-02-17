Auckland Council slams Destiny Church for library protest

Footage shared by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki of the Te Atatū protest. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

Auckland Council has slammed the actions of Destiny Church at a West Auckland library last weekend as 'outrageous and unacceptable'.

About 30 people attending the event, part of Auckland Pride Festival, had to be barricaded in a room when a group of men wearing 'Man Up' t-shirts stormed the venue.

In an post on Auckland Council's website, chief executive Phil Wilson said staff were attacked physically and verbally.

"Children, young people and their families were caught up in a violent and ugly situation that was outrageous and unacceptable."

He said there is a right to protest, but the groups actions went too far.

"As an organisation, we respect people's right to free speech, protest and freedom of expression. Our libraries lead the charge on this. But when it turns violent and aggressive, when shouting drowns out other voices, and when people get hurt (children, for crying out loud!), it has gone too far."

Wilson said he was proud of the way library staff dealt with the attack, and the way community members supported them.

"Thankfully, most folk value places like our libraries and community centres for what they are and should continue to be - places of tolerance, acceptance, inclusion. Safe places where all are welcome. Leave your bigotry and intolerance elsewhere please."

Henderson-Massey Local Board chairperson Chris Carter told Morning Report on Monday it was especially concerning as New Zealand's youth suicide rate was the second-worst in the developed world.

"At least one third of youth suicide cases globally have been identified as kids struggling with their sexuality, and so scenes like we saw in Te Atatū a couple of days ago, and at the Pride March - spewing hatred and rhetoric for young people struggling with their sexuality, you know, thinking about suicide - what sort of messaging is that? It's ugly stuff and it's dangerous."

Also speaking to Morning Report, Auckland Council community director Rachel Kelleher said the incident was "incredibly distressing".

"It caused harm, both physical harm to those that tried to intervene to stop the protesters coming into the centre, but also emotional harm in that it was a very frightening event for all involved."

Kelleher said another event by the performer was cancelled on Saturday following the incident, but the remaining upcoming events would go ahead as planned, as they did on Sunday.

She said Auckland Council would "review our security practice" but did not confirm what that would entail.

In a statement, Rainbow Wellington said it was "shocked and upset by the displays of aggression against rainbow events in Tāmaki Makaurau".

"We call on all leaders and allies, both local and national, to show their support for our rainbow communities and performers.

"We ask for police and venues to work with organisers to ensure our people are safe and events can go ahead without disruption.

"We encourage everyone to reach out and support your rainbow whanau and performers."

Destiny Church did not respond to RNZ, but leader Brian Tamaki told his congregation on Sunday he was proud of the protesters.

"I said... 'Great job what you're doing, but I want you to storm the library they're in, and shut it down,' and he said, 'Yep, I'm onto it, apostle,' and they did it, and you read about it, probably, or heard about it."

Police said they were "actively investigating" the incident.

"The group's actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki, library staff and visitors," Acting Waitematā District Commander Inspector Simon Walker said on Sunday.

"This protest crossed a line… we encourage any other people subjected to violent behaviour to make a report at their nearest Police station, or online at 105.police.govt.nz."

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.