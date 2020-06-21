Auckland police shooting: Surviving officer 'grateful to be alive'

Police officer Matthew Hunt was killed during a routine car stop on Reynella Dr in West Auckland. Photo: RNZ

The police officer who survived a hail of bullets that claimed Constable Matthew Hunt's life says he is "grateful to be alive" but devastated by the tragedy.

Police have acknowledged the massive outpouring of support that has come in globally after the fatal shooting of Hunt in the Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers and Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan spoke to reporters this afternoon.

Hunt (28) was fatally shot and his colleague suffered gunshot injuries and remains in hospital.

Chambers said the man now charged with Hunt's murder was arrested at 12.20pm on Friday - less than two hours after the shooting.

Police were very grateful for CCTV footage from members of the public that had captured the events of the shooting and subsequent police hunt.

Detectives were still looking for other vehicles in relation to the shooting.

Chambers said two people were before the courts and police say they are not searching for anyone else.

A man, 24, has been charged with murder and appeared in court yesterday.

Slain officer widely respected

A visibly distressed Hassan said she met Hunt's mother yesterday and said his family was "absolutely devastated".

The second officer had "mixed feelings" about surviving the shooting and was "grateful to be alive".

The injured officer won't be returning to duty immediately. He had only recently started working with Hunt, Hassan said.

She described Hunt as an "outstanding police officer".

"He was killed serving his country. There is no higher price," Hassan said through tears.

Chambers said the injured officer and the injured member of the public remain in a stable condition.

"We are layering support around our staff but obviously it is incredibly difficult for them at the moment," Hassan said.

The scene of Friday's shooting was blessed by iwi today.

"It was a moving event," Hassan said.

Chambers said police were "getting close" to re-opening Reynella Drive to the public.

Hunt was widely respected by his colleagues and had only joined the road policing team two weeks ago.

"This was his dream job, it took him a while to get into the police but he was living his dream," Hassan said.

His heartbroken family are now planning his funeral, which could be delayed to allow family and friends to return from overseas.