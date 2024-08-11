Aucklander nabs record $44m Lotto win

File photo

An Aucklander has won $44 million in Saturday's Powerball draw, the biggest win in Lotto NZ's history.

Lotto said the winning ticket was bought online, with the winner snagging $44.06 million from Powerball First Division and another $66,667 from Lotto First Division.

The $44.06 million prize is tied for the biggest single prize in Powerball history, matching the winnings of another Aucklander in 2016.

While the jackpot has gone higher in the past, it was split between multiple winners on those occasions.

"We can't wait to meet our new winner and support them as they process this life-changing news," Lotto NZ's head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said in a statement announcing the win.

Fourteen more players won the $66,667 Lotto First Division Prize, and two others won $250,000 from Strike Four.