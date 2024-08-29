Baby Ru person of interest admits assaulting journalist

A person of interest in the killing of toddler Baby Ru has admitted assaulting an NZME journalist outside court.

Rosie Morunga admitted charges of assault, theft of a cellphone and taking a document for pecuniary advantage when she appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday.

She also pleaded guilty to a raft of other unrelated charges including shoplifting at various supermarkets around the region and at retail stores.

Morunga has been granted bail and will be sentenced next month on all 19 charges.

She is a person of interest, along with two other people, after Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall arrived at Hutt Hospital in October last year unresponsive with severe head injuries and died.

The toddler, now known as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, was living at a home in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā where Morunga also lived.

No one has been charged over Baby Ru's death.

The incident with the journalist happened in late November following an unrelated hearing at a Wellington courthouse.

The reporter, who works for NZME, was assaulted while questioning Morunga. The reporter's phone and debit card were stolen during the clash, with the card later used to buy hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol.

Another woman who has been charged with assault in connection to the incident with the journalist has maintained her not guilty plea.

She has name suppression with a judge-alone trial set down for February next year.

Her appearance was excused from the Hutt Valley District Court today.

NZME editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness earlier said each day the organisation's journalists across the country worked hard to fulfil an important role in covering news, keeping communities informed and pushing for truth and justice.

"Their safety is always our number one priority and they should be free to do their jobs without obstruction. Our team has our full support."

- By Catherine Hutton, Open Justice reporter of NZ Herald