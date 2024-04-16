Bail refused for man accused of running over teen

File photo

A man charged over a hit-and-run incident that left a Waikato teenager in a critical condition has failed in his bid for bail.

The 28-year-old, who has interim name suppression, reappeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday where he again sought bail.

The incident occurred outside the Hopuhopu Sports Park near Ngāruawhāhia about 4.55pm last Wednesday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was struck by a car on Old Taupiri Rd and run over multiple times in what they alleged was a targeted attack on the teenager.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said the boy was now in a stable condition on a ward.

Police previously said he had life-long disabling injuries.

The accused's car was found abandoned in the carpark area of the Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei last week.

He was arrested soon after and appeared in court on Saturday where he was charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A police summary of facts of the incident is suppressed under the Bail Act 2000.

In court today community magistrate Kaye Davies denied the man bail and remanded him in custody to appear in the Huntly District Court on May 7.