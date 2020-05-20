Bar owners, tourism reps have say

With bars set to open under Alert Level 2 tomorrow, the Epidemic Response Committee is meeting with bar owners, as well as tourism representatives.

The parliamentary committee will also hear from a Treasury representative, after a no-show yesterday.

Bars and pubs have had to wait an extra week to open after the move to level 2, but from Thursday can open their doors.

Meanwhile, some tourism businesses have been suffering, but have said domestic travel being allowed under level 2 will help.

Yesterday, Treasury officials failed to front at the meeting which National Party leader Simon Bridges said was "entirely unacceptable".

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLeish was expected to appear about noon today.

Image: Parliament TV

Speakers at today's meeting

• Hennessy's Irish Bar in Rotorua owner Reg Hennessey

• Anthony Hall from The Still Room gastropub

• Over the Top chief executive and founder Louisa Patterson

• Volcanic Air Safaris chief pilot and director Tim Barrow

• Totally Tourism owner Mark Quickfall

• Hobbiton boss Russell Alexander

• Treasury Secretary Caralee McLeish