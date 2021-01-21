Thursday, 21 January 2021

Biden 'a good friend of NZ': Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new US president Joe Biden's message of unity.

    Ardern said in a statement she looked forward to building a close relationship with Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both countries.

    "New Zealand and the United States have shared interests in addressing global challenges including climate change, the Covid-19 economic recovery, and the security, prosperity and sustainability of the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

    "We have a common investment in the international rules-based order and I welcome President Biden's intentions for the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement and halt its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.

    "President Biden is a good friend of New Zealand, and we have fond memories of his 2016 visit to our shores. Under his presidency the strong and close relationship that New Zealand enjoys with the United States will continue to develop and flourish.

    "President Biden's message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders and, on behalf of New Zealand, I wish him well as he begins his presidency," Ardern said.

