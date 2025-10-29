'Bitterly disappointed': Meads Cup winners turned away from bar

Photo: Martin Hunter / Action Press

Mid Canterbury players had their victory celebrations dampened when they were refused entry to a bar after their Meads Cup final victory.

The team won the highly sought-after Meads Cup last Saturday, having beat Thames Valley at the Ashburton Showgrounds.

Mid Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Kenny Addison confirmed team members in uniform were turned away from Cleavers Corner Gastro Pub about 9-10pm last Saturday.

The players were "bitterly disappointed". They had the cup with them and had been looking forward to getting inside to celebrate with supporters already at the venue.

But they headed back to the showground changing rooms instead, listening to music and having a few drinks.

Addison understood police had told security staff on the door not to let the group inside.

He said team members were not intoxicated, so he was mystified as to why.

Ashburton Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden said she could not comment on the specific incident, but noted police do not have the authority to ban entry to venues.

‘‘That responsibility lies with the venue's duty manager. Police do, however, routinely conduct hotel checks at high-risk times to ensure venues are complying with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2021. Under the Act, premises have a number of obligations as part of their host responsibility,’’ Bowden said.

‘‘Police, our partner agencies and the hospitality industry worked together to create an intoxication assessment tool, a well-recognised assessment for intoxication. Police in Ashburton and elsewhere work closely with the hospitality industry to ensure businesses aren't in breach of the law and we will continue to do so.’’

Cleavers management had no comment on the incident.

Addison was philosophical about it and had no hard feelings towards the police.

‘‘The police have a very difficult job to do, the last thing they potentially wanted is to see a big group all in the same place.’’

He said the rugby union was part of an alcohol awareness programme.

A culture of responsibility around drinking was embodied by the team, and they had not drunk alcohol as they celebrated at the showgrounds in the first two hours after the game.

Then at the showgrounds from about 5.30pm they had a meal and beverages.

Not all the beverages were alcoholic, as some team members are teetotallers.

The team then headed to the Phat Duck, where they arrived about 7.30pm, where there was more food and beverages. They then walked from the Phat Duck to Cleavers.

Addison said the incident had not marred the weekend and the ‘‘phenomenal achievement’’ of winning the cup.

On the Sunday, the team took the cup to Methven, Mt Somers and Rakaia, ending up back at Cleavers later that day.

The celebrations were a wonderful finish to thanking sponsors, and the community for their support at the match.

‘‘I think that was the big thing that came out at the weekend, the community turned up in big, big numbers,’’ Addison said.