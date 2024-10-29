Body found in water identified

Terrence Jameson. Photo: NZ Police

Police have released the name of the man whose body was found in water in the Lower Hutt suburb of Eastbourne yesterday.

He was missing man Terrence Jameson, whom police were appealing for sightings of on Sunday.

"The circumstances of Terrence's death remain unexplained, and as part of our ongoing inquiries police are still seeking information from the public," Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn said.

Jameson was last seen on Friday last week on a track behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him that day to come forward.

"He had his electric one-wheel scooter with him," Blackburn said.

"However, he could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box."

Jameson may also have been wearing, or carrying, distinctive red basketball boots.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.