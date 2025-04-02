Body found in Wellington suburb

Wellington police at the scene in Albemarle Road, Northland, where a man was found dead outside a property. Photo: RNZ / Ashleigh McCaull

A kindergarten teacher opposite the scene of an unexplained death in Northland said it's business as usual for the early childhood centre.

It follows police investigating the unexplained death of a man outside a property in Albemarle Road on Tuesday.

Police are advising residents in the area that they can expect to see a large number of officers at the scene.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police were treating the death as unexplained and a scene examination was underway.

"Members of the Northland community can expect to see a high volume of police staff in the area as these enquiries continue," Pritchard said.

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington on Tuesday.

Heather McRobbie from Childspace said there were up to eight officers at the property yesterday when she left work for the day at around 4pm.

"I saw a lot of police people up and down the street and there was a forensics van apparently, detectives... the police said that we were safe so I guess I'll take their word for it," McRobbie said.

She said she also witnessed police officers in blue forensics suits and a white tent on the property while police investigated.

"I was thinking it looks like something bad has happened," McRobbie said.

After reassurance from police she said she's not concerned.

Another resident who also recently moved to Albemarle Road said he was reassured that he was safe with the police presence in the neighbourhood.

A mother who lives opposite the property said when she arrived home yesterday at around 4pm she also saw around 15 police officers.

She said the street was usually quiet and there was never any drama.