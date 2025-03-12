Body of Kiwi killed in Ukraine returns home

Dominic Abelen. Photo: Supplied

The body of the first New Zealander killed in Ukraine nearly three years ago is finally being returned home.

Dominic Abelen was killed in August 2022 while fighting in the east of Ukraine on leave without pay from the Defence Force.

He was working to take over a Russian trench line in the Vuhledar region when he was wounded and died in battle.

The soldier's body ended up in Russian hands after his team came under intense fire while trying to retrieve him.

Today he was finally returned to Ukraine where fellow soldiers and former members of his unit performed a haka before the body is repatriated from Kyiv to New Zealand.

His coffin was covered with both New Zealand and Ukrainian flag and he was presented with two medals, the GUR award "Ukraine above all", as well as the medal "For military merits".

The body was initially expected to be returned to Ukraine in October 2022, during a two-hour ceasefire arranged for a handover.

But only the body of American, Joshua Jones was given back. He had died alongside Abelen.

It was unclear why the New Zealander was excluded from the exchange and kept at a mortuary in the Donetsk region.

RNZ understands there has been continued work from multiple agencies over the past 2.5 years to get the body returned.

Abelen operated under the callsign 'Tolkien' and arrived in Ukraine 2022 where he started with the GUR Legion as a military instructor before joining a combat unit as a machine gunner.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine posted on Instagram "The Ukrainian nation will always remember the feat of the proud son of the Maori people - a true warrior, man, hero of Ukraine and New Zealand."

Abelen was a close friend of former NZDF soldier Kane Te Tai who was also killed in combat in March 2023.