Body of missing snorkeller found

A snorkeller missing off the coast of Kaikōura has been found dead by rescue crews.

In a statement today, police said they were alerted about 4.50pm yesterday when the man was about 30 minutes overdue.

His body was found in the water at 6pm, police confirmed.

Support was being provided to the man’s family.

Police thanked those involved in the search, including Coastguard Kaikōura volunteers.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.