Bomb disposal team remove Christchurch mortar

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Members of the New Zealand Defence Force and police were called out after a historical weapon that fires explosive projectiles was found in Christchurch.

    Police were alerted to the discovery at a property in Guildford St, Burnside, about 9.40am today.

    "An NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was advised and has now safely removed the object," a police spokeswoman said.  

    "A cordon was initially in place as a precaution but has now been removed."

    A mortar fires explosive projectiles called mortar bombs at low speeds for short ranges and at high-arcing trajectories. 

    Mortars have been used for hundreds of years, originally in siege warfare. 

    By World War 2, mortars could fire as many as 30 bombs per minute and had a range of more than 2300 metres with different shell types.

