Brave teen loses second transplanted kidney

Maddie Collins with her mother Sarah Manson-Collins. Maddie suffers from kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome, and has now lost her second transplanted kidney. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Canterbury teenager Maddie Collins has had her second transplanted kidney removed after her body rejected it.

The 16-year-old who lives in West Melton is now reliant on dialysis to keep her alive.

Maddie has been battling the kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome, for several years.

Maddie’s mother, Sarah Manson-Collins, said the kidney - which was transplanted in 2018 - was removed on Tuesday after a steady decline in its function.

“What caused the ambulance to be called was high temperatures and pain that even my at-home chemist supply couldn’t get under control,” she said.

“The day finished with Maddie just out of theatre with her transplanted kidney out, leaving her with no kidneys at all.”

Manson-Collins said Maddie's pain has decreased since the kidney was removed.

“Just like last time, when her first transplanted kidney was removed, it’s great seeing her pain free.

“This means with no kidneys, no weeing. We are completely reliant on dialysis to keep her alive. Without dialysis she would become toxic and die.”

Maddie in Christchurch Hospital this week. ​Photo: Supplied

Manson-Collins said Maddie has asked to keep the removed kidney.

“It will join her collection of her three other kidneys that have been removed.

"Her own two native kidneys and her kidney that (her father) Adam gave her.”

Maddie received what was termed a ‘miracle’ second kidney transplant in 2018 after being told there was only a two per cent chance of finding a match in New Zealand.

The first was donated six years ago by her father Adam but her body rejected it.

There have been a series of ups and downs since the transplant.

In December last year, the declining function of the kidney became clear through blood tests showing high creatinine levels.

The family didn’t expect to be able to find a second kidney match and were planning a trip to The John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, United States, to find one when they were notified an organ had been found in New Zealand.