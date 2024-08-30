Bryan Adams touring NZ next year

Bryan Adams will play concerts in Christchurch and Auckland. Photo: supplied

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced two New Zealand concerts for February next year.

Adams, 64, has amassed a large collection of hits, accolades and awards, including two Grammys, over the past 40 years.

His 1991 song, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Adams last played in Aotearoa in 2019, although his Christchurch concert was cancelled following the March 15 mosque attacks.

Adams will play Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on February 1 and Auckland's Spark Arena on February 4.

English singer-songwriter James Arthur, one of the world's biggest streaming artists, will play support.

Pre-sale tickets are available from September 2.