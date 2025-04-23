Call for PM to step in over 'threat' to RNZ funding

Labour leader Chris Hipkins Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says it is time for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to step in after comments by his deputy Winston Peters about RNZ's funding.

Meanwhile, ACT Party leader David Seymour has sought to downplay Peters' remarks, pointing out the New Zealand First leader alone does not have the power to defund RNZ, a public broadcaster - that lies with Cabinet.

In a fiery interview on RNZ's Morning Report show today, Peters objected to questioning over his party's proposal to define in law the term "woman" as "an adult human biological female" and "man" as an "adult human biological male".

Towards the end of the interview, Peters accused the broadcaster of running the line of his opponents: "You're paid for by the taxpayer and sooner or later we're going to cut that water off too, because you're an abuse on the taxpayer".

The NZ First member's bill is not government policy and will only be debated in Parliament if it is pulled at random from the ballot.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament today, Hipkins said it was unacceptable for a minister to threaten an independent media organisation's funding because he objected to how he was being interviewed.

"Threatening a media entity that is statutorily independent, with cutting their funding because you don't like the way you're being interviewed is utterly unacceptable for any minister, even more unacceptable when that person happens to be the deputy prime minister."

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Hipkins said Peters' comments were inconsistent with the Cabinet manual and contrary to the spirit and word of law governing RNZ.

"Ministers don't have to participate meekly in an interview. If they don't like the direction it's going on, they're absolutely entitled to push back on an interviewer," Hipkins said.

"But where I think Winston Peters absolutely crosses a very bright line is where he says, because I don't like the way you were interviewing me, we're going to cut your funding."

He said Luxon needed to enforce the expected standards of his ministers and "at the very least" make it clear to Peters that it should never happen again.

"Threatening to cut funding is a form of censorship. It is totally and utterly wrong."

Questioned further at Parliament, Peters said he had not had any discussions with his Cabinet colleagues about RNZ funding.

Asked whether his remarks were appropriate, Peters doubled down: "Of course it's appropriate for me, on behalf of the taxpayer, to ask are we getting value for money here?"

Luxon is currently in London.

RNZ asked Broadcasting Minister Paul Goldsmith whether Peters' comments reflected the government's intent regarding RNZ's funding.

A spokesperson responded with a brief statement: "Mr Peters has his own unique style with which I won't be seeking to interfere."

The previous Labour government boosted RNZ's annual budget in its last year of office, up from $42 million a year to $66.6 million. That level was maintained by the National coalition in last year's Budget.

ACT leader David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

No funding power for Peters - ACT leader

Speaking in Auckland, ACT's David Seymour told reporters Peters did not have the power to cut RNZ's funding.

"It's actually under the portfolio of arts, culture and heritage, so the person to announce anything like that, if there was anything like that, would actually be Paul Goldsmith."

The government was making decisions about all line items ahead of the Budget next month, Seymour said.

"Does one minister have the ability to unilaterally defund RNZ? Well, even the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage would have to get the entire Cabinet to agree on that decision, and I don't believe that the government is going to take that position."

There was an enormous frustration and distrust with media and politicians among the public, he said, and it was one of the most frequently raised topics with him.

The latest AUT Trust in News survey, published earlier this month, found that trust in news overall has dropped one point from 33% last year to 32% this year.

RNZ was perceived as the most trusted news brand, followed by the Otago Daily Times.

The on-air clash

Peters' on-air criticism came towards the end of the interview after broadcaster Corin Dann raised criticisms lodged by Labour and the Greens.

Peters accused Dann of advancing the views of NZ First's opponents and said the question line was "so typical" of RNZ.

"You're not hearing both sides of the story, you keep on putting the argument of the woke left... you're a disgrace to the mainstream media."

Dann told Peters it was his job to put up an argument.

"I'm sorry but you're not going to accuse me of putting up their arguments and believing in them. I'm the Devil's advocate here and I put up the argument for you to answer," Dann said.

An RNZ spokesperson said the organisation had a rigorous editorial policy that demanded its work was always underpinned by fairness, accuracy, independence, respect and decency.

"This was a robust political interview where our interviewer conducted himself in a professional manner," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"RNZ was recently recognised as New Zealand's most trusted news brand. A result that is consistent with our own research that shows trust in RNZ has increased over the last year and a result that demonstrates our strategic focus on improving trust.

"We will continue to deliver reliable and trustworthy information to all New Zealanders and cover the topical issues of the day."