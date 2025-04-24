Canterbury fatal crash victim named

The man who died after a crash in North Canterbury last week has been named.

Linton Charrington Gardiner, 73, from Waiau, Hurunui, died following the two-vehicle crash on SH7 near Culverden on April 15, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Culverden Rd about 3.10pm.

Hato Hone St John dispatched an ambulance and helicopter to the scene.

At the time, police said another person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.