Cars destroyed in suspected arson in Coromandel

Three cars have been destroyed in the Coromandel in a fire police are treating as arson.
A police spokesperson said staff were investigating the fire in Whitianga.
A witness called emergency services after hearing an explosion and seeing the glow of flames shortly after 3am today.
Fire crews discovered three vehicles on fire at on Panorama Ave, Ferry Landing, on the opposite side of the channel to Whitianga Wharf.