Children among 13 injured in Taranaki crash

A road closure near the scene of the crash. Photo: RNZ

Thirteen people have been injured in a crash between a car and a van in Taranaki this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said at least some of the injured were children.

Police said the crash happened at Hastings Rd in Matapu, South Taranaki, about 9.55am.

Four ambulances and four helicopters attended, and two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital in serious condition, St John said.

Two others in moderate conditions were airlifted to Whanganui Hospital, while nine others were taken by road to Hāwera and Taranaki Hospitals.

Hastings Rd, between Skeet and Eltham Rds, was likely to remain closed for some time while the serious crash unit investigated, police said.