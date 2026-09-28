Chris Hipkins has made a campaign commitment to reverse pay equity changes in the first 100 days of a Labour government, during a packed public meeting in Christchurch.

The Labour leader received a standing ovation walking into a community hall in Spreydon on Monday night where close to 200 people filled the room, with some spilling out the doors.

The meeting was held a day after Labour launched its campaign, promising "plenty more fire" this election.

Hipkins received a warm reception, and many of his answers were met with applause.

"It's great to see the energy that is going to propel our campaign to victory," he told the room.

One of the biggest cheers of the night came after a question by a support worker on Labour's stance on restoring pay equity.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins spoke to a packed public meeting in Spreydon on Monday. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Hipkins said Labour would quickly reverse pay equity law changes if elected.

"I think probably the most reprehensible thing I have seen in my time as a member of Parliament was the government's decision last year with no notice, with no warning, with no consultation, to pass under urgency a law that cancelled pay equity for tens of thousands of women," Hipkins said.

"I want to give you a reassurance that within the first 100 days we are back in government we will reverse that change.

"When we have reversed that change, care and support workers will be the first in the queue to sit down with to get a settlement because you've waited long enough."

Hipkins got a warm reception in Spreydon. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Hipkins was asked by a 13-year-old girl what was the most important thing his government would do to support women and girls in New Zealand, to which he said "restoring pay equity".

Hipkins said this election was a cost-of-living election and repeated the line to the crowd that the country "cannot afford three more years of this government".

He promoted Labour's policies including the SolarSaver programme, the apprenticeship boost and cutting student loan debt.

For about an hour the crowd asked a gamut of questions, touching on healthcare, housing, pay equity, AI and local government.

Attendees RNZ spoke to after the meeting were impressed by Hipkins.

A nurse at Christchurch Hospital, who did not wish to be named, said Hipkins had given him hope.

"It's nice to have a future prime minister who is human. We've got a prime minister at the moment where the two tails are wagging the dog. We've got a leader here," he said.

One woman said there was not a single thing said she disagreed with.

"This is the first time I've felt hope for a long time. I think his integrity and what the Labour Party is trying to do for every Kiwi came through," she said.

Hipkins has promised to explain how Labour's promises will be paid for after the government opens its books on Tuesday, after which the party will need to crunch the numbers.