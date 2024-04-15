Christchurch rescue chopper targeted with laser

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landing at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: File image / Supplied

Police are searching for the person who pointed a green laser at a rescue helicopter while it was landing at Christchurch Hospital last night.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media they received a report about a laser being shone briefly at the helicopter about 7pm on Sunday.

The suspect is believed to have been in the Riccarton Ave area, reported Chris Lynch Media.

The spokesperson said police have been searching the area but are unable to locate the suspect.

The Civil Aviation Authority told Chris Lynch Media it treats all reports of laser attacks seriously.

Anyone who witnesses a laser attack in progress should call 111 immediately.

Under the Civil Aviation Act, it is illegal to point a laser light at an aircraft and if caught an offender could face up to 14 years in prison.

Information about Sunday night's incident should call 105 and use file number P058428046.