Christchurch road works to bring months of disruption

Photo: Newsline

Work to upgrade a busy intersection and two railway crossings in Christchurch has started.

Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of Greers and Langdons Rds, while the railway crossings on Harewood and Langdons Rds are being upgraded.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said the project would cause a lot of disruption in Papanui and Bishopdale from now until mid-December.

“We’re staging the works and co-ordinating traffic management across the projects to minimise the impact on the wider area,” Bradbury said.

The Greers Rd and Langdons Rd intersection is getting an upgrade. Photo: Newsline

The council is working with KiwiRail to carry out critical renewal works and install signalised pedestrian crossings and other upgrades at the railway crossings.

KiwiRail's work at the Harewood Rd crossing will include the replacement of the train tracks and foundations.

“These works will ensure the long-term resilience of the railway crossing, so it can withstand the high volumes of traffic that use it," Bradbury said.

“The Northern Line cycleway also runs along the rail corridor, so the signalised crossings will make it safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as school students, to get across the busy roads."

Credit: Christchurch City Council

The Harewood Rd railway crossing upgrade will start with a 24-hour closure for three weeks from Saturday, September 7.

In October, there will be 24-hour and night closures at the Langdons Rd crossing, and both crossings will have periods of stop/go traffic management.

Meanwhile, construction is under way on the Langdons and Greers Rds intersection upgrade and a one-way system is in place on part of Langdons Rd.

Northern Line cycleway railway level crossing. Photo: Newsline

Traffic lights are being installed to accommodate the influx of traffic since businesses have opened and expanded.

“There are now almost 30,000 people travelling through here each day, so having lights will make it safer and easier for turning traffic, pedestrians and cyclists,” Bradbury said.

“If you’re travelling through this area, please be patient.

Credit: Christchurch City Council

"Our contractors will be doing their best to mitigate the impacts on drivers and help with traffic flow, but there will be unavoidable delays.

“As always, we want to thank residents and businesses for their understanding,” he said.

A crossing upgrade on Sawyers Arms Rd is planned to get under way in early 2025.

The new signalised pedestrian crossings will be commissioned after all three railway crossings are complete.