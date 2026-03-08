Cleanup begins after oil leak in Akaroa Harbour

The oil spill is contained on Akaroa Harbour. Photo: Facebook/Environment Canterbury

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel has spilled hundreds of litres of oil into Akaroa Harbour on Saturday morning.

About 200-300 litres of oil leaked from the HMNZS Te Kaha, due to a defect to an oil cooler on the ship's starboard engine, a defence force spokesperson said.

Immediate steps were taken to clean up the oil.

Crew used absorbent pads to clean up surface oil and an inflatable boat to disperse the oil.

"The source of the leak has been isolated and no further oil is leaking," she said.

The ship has been in Akaroa Harbour on a training exercise and remains anchored there on Sunday.

Environment Canterbury Regional on-scene commander Emma Parr said teams were helping clean-up efforts, focused on containing and recovering the oil from the water's surface.

Parr said the method was working well.

"We'll continue this approach as long as weather, daylight and sea conditions allow."

Parr said anyone who saw or smelled oil should report that to Environment Canterbury's Pollution Hotline, 0800 765 588.

"If you observe any affected wildlife, please do not touch it. Keep a safe distance and call us on the number above."