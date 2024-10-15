Climber survives 250m fall as five rescued from mountain

Taranaki Search and Rescue took five people off the mountain in just 24 hours. Photo: NZ Police

Five people were rescued from Mt Taranaki in the space of 24 hours including a climber who fell 250m.

Police are now reminding anyone planning climb the mountain to "plan for the worse".

The first call for help came from three people stuck on the mountain at an altitude of 2300m.

“Time was of the essence to reach them as the temperature was in the negatives with wind gusts of 40-50kmh,” Sergeant Wade Callander said.

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter assisted the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team in reaching the trio on Saturday.

One person had hypothermia and all three were assisted in walking to a nearby lodge, where Taranaki Search and Rescue was waiting to transport the party down the mountain to get medical attention.

As the rescue was unfolding, police were alerted to a personal locator beacon activation near the summit of the mountain.

“We established one person had taken a 250-metre-long fall, resulting in a leg injury.”

Teams from Whanganui/National Park Search and Rescue and the Ruapehu Alpine Cliff Rescue were called to assist with the second.

The Ruapehu Alpine Cliff Rescue team was able to extract the person, who was flown by helicopter to a nearby lodge.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter then transported the person to hospital for treatment for their leg injury.

“As the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team were coming down the mountain from the second incident, they came across another member of the public in distress.

"They were underprepared for their intended route, and the team helped them walk down the mountain,” Sergeant Callander said.

“Although we are pleased to have pleased to have provided a fast and swift response to help these five people get back home and safe, these incidents are a reminder to the public that the mountain is a dangerous place.”

Climbing on Mount Taranaki required experience, knowledge, and properly fitted and correct equipment, he said.

“Even the most experienced people can get caught up in situations where they need assistance.”

Any day trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation and those wanting to go on an alpine climb need to consider if they have the right equipment to keep them safe if something happens, Sergeant Callander said.