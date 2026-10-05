The Omani co-pilot accused of trying to hijack a Flydubai flight in a bloody attack last week had spent time in New Zealand, police have confirmed.

Hammam al-Hammami has been named as the co-pilot accused of attacking his colleague Captain Smit Machchhar on board Flight FZ1073 bound for Israel, and trying to seize controls of the flight.

Last week's flight - carrying more than 170 passengers - dropped 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds, according to Reuters.

Machchhar was covered in blood when he managed to release the cockpit door, which allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and regain control of the flight.

International investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attempted hijacking.

NZ Police assistant commissioner Michael Johnson said police were aware that Hammam al-Hammami had spent time in New Zealand.

"We are looking into the time he spent here, alongside other agencies where appropriate.

"We are unable to comment further at this time," he said in a statement to RNZ.

Captain Machchhar completed his early flight training in New Zealand 18 years ago with Mainland Air.

Mainland Air chief executive Philip Kean told RNZ he was pleased with how his former student managed the ordeal.

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment on Hammam al-Hammami's entry into New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating the man’s links to Australia.

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team – which comprises federal police, Victorian state police and the ASIO intelligence agency – was "investigating the man's links to Australia," the Australian Federal Police spokesperson said.

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, without identifying which one. A third source said he studied at RMIT University in Melbourne around a decade ago.

In a brief statement on Monday, RMIT confirmed that the co-pilot had been enrolled at the university but he did not successfully complete an engineering qualification. RMIT did not name the co-pilot or say when he studied there.

— additional reporting Reuters