Veteran protester John Minto has told a judge he doesn’t want to waste taxpayer money – but is prepared to go to trial over allegations he caused more than $10,000 in damage to SodaStream products.

Minto appeared alongside Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa chairman Ben Vorderegger in the Christchurch District Court on Monday – both are charged with intentional damage.

The pair are accused of causing $10,321 damage at a Noel Leeming store in Christchurch when they allegedly plastered anti-genocide stickers on products.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Minto told Judge Gerard Lynch he intended to elect a jury trial but asked the judge to consider not going to trial as he believed the matter was not criminal.

“It seems the whole thing is out of kilter.

“This does not warrant intervention of criminal law.”

Judge Lynch said the $10,000 figure remained a “kicker” if it was established.

Minto said it was a matter of “annoying stickers” and questioned if it would be worth spending tens of thousands in taxpayer dollars to fund a trial.

“I would be with you, saying is this worth spending tens of thousands of taxpayer money,” Judge Lynch replied.

Judge Lynch asked police to return with more details and adjourned the matter to December 11.

Noel Leeming has been contacted for comment.