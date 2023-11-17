Community reeling after shooting, hit-and-run deaths

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run incident on Naenae Rd. Photo: NZ Herald

The Hutt Valley community is reeling after two deadly incidents in 24 hours, and Mayor Campbell Barry says the events have come as “a real shock”.

Two people were killed in Naenae and Wainuiomata yesterday, less than 12 hours apart.

In the first incident, a woman was killed about 5.50am in a hit-and-run on Naenae Rd.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and immediately left the area and, while police have found the vehicle, its driver is still on the run.

Hours later, about 1pm, police shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on Coast Rd in Wainuiomata.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry told NZME there had been “a lot of shock in the community” over the past 24 hours.

“These events are very unusual they don’t happen often but to have two in 24 hours is a real shock.”

He said the two families involved in the incidents were in his thoughts and that he understood wraparound support was being provided.

“I just want to also acknowledge the response of police in dealing with these tragic incidents as well. They’ve done an outstanding job.”

He said there was much more to investigate in both incidents, such as the exact circumstances of the Wainuiomata shooting and locating the driver of the vehicle from the Naenae hit and run.

“I know they’re doing everything they can to reassure the local community and work with different connections that both of these families have locally as well.”

How the shooting played out

About 11.45am yesterday, police were called to an address on Coast Rd in Wainuiomata, where an agitated man had been seen “holding a weapon to a woman’s neck”.

Police staff attempted to negotiate with the man but he refused to back down and at around 1pm he was shot once by officers.

He was provided with medical assistance but died at the scene.

The woman involved was not physically injured but was very shaken by the events.

“Police will be providing support as she is understandably shaken by what has occurred.”

Other members of the man’s immediate whānau were also present when he was killed, and police described it as “a tragic outcome for all involved”.

“A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on the officers involved and their families,” a spokesperson for the police said.

“Those staff who attended are being supported by police wellness services and their colleagues.”

Several investigations are now under way, including a police critical incident investigation. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Authority.

Police said the incident was not related to the fatal crash.

Hit and run: Police seek sightings of stolen car

Police have found a stolen vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident, but they are yet to locate the driver.

The car involved was a dark grey Mazda 6 sedan that was stolen from an address in Belmont.

It was found on Waddington Drive, Naenae, at 12.20pm.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan urged the driver to come forward and report to police.

“The driver of that vehicle will know they have hit a person, and in all likelihood they will be panicking right now.”

Ryan also appealed to the public to contact police if they have seen the car.

“We know the car has been driven around the Hutt Valley for several hours prior to this tragic incident. It was speeding and driving erratically and continued to do so after hitting the victim.

“Following the collision, the vehicle was seen to be smoking heavily and would have been showing visible damage. The way it has been driven would draw significant attention.”

The car was spotted on CCTV footage at the bottom of Wainuiomata Hill just minutes before the crash.