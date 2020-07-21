Construction of Chch stadium on target to start next year

Christchurch City Council says it is pulling out all the stops to make sure construction work on the $473 million Canterbury Multi-Use Arena is ready to start early next year.

Acting Mayor Andrew Turner said staff, contractors and utilities providers are "making progress and meeting the required timeframes to prepare the site", which is bordered by Cashel, Tuam, Madras and Barbadoes Sts.

Andrew Turner.

The arena is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

"It shows the city’s commitment to a state-of-the-art multi-use events arena that establishes Christchurch and the wider region as a key events destination.

"The project teams are moving forward in earnest and are ensuring early development and planning milestones are met.

"Before early works begin a significant amount of work needs to happen behind the scenes, and it is excellent to see that work continuing at pace, on time and within budget."

The on-site contamination investigation has been finished, he said, and laboratory results are due shortly.

"This will inform how much work will be required to remove any asbestos, fuel and coal tar from the site and enable a tender to be developed."

An artist's impression of the planned Canterbury Multi-Use Arena. Image: Supplied

Turner said council has been working with Enable, Vodafone and Orion on planning and relocating underground services, such as water, power and communications cables across the three-block site. Fibre cable hauling is also under way.

He said the redesign of the water systems in the area is progressing. Conflicting water mains and stormwater pipes will be relocated as new precast chambers are installed on Cashel and Lichfield Sts.

Turner said council staff are working on an "integrated transport assessment", which will investigate how the scheduled work and finished arena will affect pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and private motor vehicles, and ensure any negative effects are addressed.

Image: Supplied

The Government has granted the early release of $6 million for the project from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility and Land Information NZ is in the process of clearing out buildings on the site.

The council has appointed Murray Strong as project board chairman, and further board members are in the process of being appointed.

Said Strong: "As the final anchor project for the city, the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena will put an exclamation mark on Christchurch’s rebuild.

"I’m pleased to take up the position as board chair and am excited about the opportunities this facility will provide the region in the future," he said.

