Council votes to endorse Eden Park redevelopment

Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Auckland councillors have voted to endorse a redevelopment of Eden Park in a debate over the future of the city's stadiums.

Councillors spent Thursday afternoon weighing up the Eden Park proposal - which would ask for $100 million of public money from government - or a brand new waterfront stadium precinct.

All but two councillors voted to give the Eden Park 2.0 project the green light to develop a business case.

Councillor Shane Henderson, who led the working group, said there had been decades of debate on the stadium and Aucklanders would be glad to see a decision.

Councillor John Watson said a decision on Thursday may not seal the deal for a future stadium if the proposals don't have financial backing.

The two proposals to be voted on today both rely on public funding.

But Watson said Auckland Council is not putting any money into the proposals and will have no part in the planning or future running of a stadium.

Councillors want the government to provide funding, however, Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown said the government's focus was freeing up planning and consenting red tape.

Official advice from council staff is far from confident in the proposals - with both not feasible without significant public funding, they have concluded.