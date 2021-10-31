Country hits two 'vaccination milestones' over weekend

Photo: Getty Images

Many New Zealanders have already done their part with 75% of eligible Kiwis nationwide now double-vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health revealed on Sunday two "vaccination milestones" were passed.

42,000 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, meaning 75% of eligible Kiwis are now double-vaccinated, while 80% of the Auckland population are now double-vaccinated.

Herald readers can interact with the tracker to see how many first and second doses each district health board region needs to reach the milestone of having 90% of their eligible residents vaccinated.

Recently, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country will move away from its alert levels and into a new traffic light system to manage Covid once every health board region has 90% of its eligible population double-dose vaccinated.

Auckland could move into the new traffic light system even faster.

That's partly because it has higher vaccination rates and a hard border preventing people from freely travelling in and out of the city and spreading Covid - and partly as a reward to Aucklanders enduring a long lockdown, Ardern said.

On Saturday, 31,914 second doses were given out across the country.

Auckland and Waitematā DHB's have reached the crucial 90% goal for first vaccinations.

Auckland DHB region has only 24,595 second doses till the area reaches the 90% goal for second vaccinations, while Waitematā DHB region has 51,852 second doses to go.

Counties Manukau DHB region is currently just short of reaching the milestone of having 90% of its eligible residents vaccinated, with only 5354 first doses required.

Expert predictions have Auckland's three DHB areas hitting a 90% second-vaccination rate by the first week of December at the latest - the trigger for the new traffic light system and more freedoms.

Other DHBs to reach the 90% milestone include Canterbury and Capital and Coast DHBs.

More than 9000 vaccine doses were administered in Canterbury yesterday. That included 6600 second doses. 73% of the eligible population are double-dose vaccinated, with 81,252 more second doses needed before 90% of the population is double-vaccinated.

The Southern DHB only needs 795 first doses to be administered before it can hit that target, while only 77% of the population is currently fully vaccinated.

In Waikato 3725 vaccinations were given on Saturday, with the region needing 12,050 more fist doses before reaching 90%.

Currently Tairawhiti has the lowest%age of first doses with 78% of its eligible residents having received their first dose. There are 32,730 more doses needed before the region hits the 90% mark.

Northland is just above Tairawhiti with 79% of eligible residents having received their first vaccination, while only 64% of the Northland population is fully vaccinated.