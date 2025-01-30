Couple trapped in Noumea denied insurance claim

A kiwi couple were trapped in Noumea. Photo: Getty Images

A couple who were trapped in their accommodation for ten days due to protests in Noumea were unsuccessful in their complaint that their travel insurer should cover the trip costs.

The pair complained to Financial Services Complaints, an ombudsman service that deals with complaints that cannot be resolved directly between financial service providers and clients.

It does not identify the parties involved.

In this case, the couple booked a two-week holiday in New Caledonia in May last year.

Their credit card gave them a complimentary travel policy.

They did not book specific tours or activities before they left for the trip, because they thought they would do this on a day-by-day basis when they arrived.

But on the day they landed, civil and political unrest broke out and the city was locked down.

"They could not leave their accommodation and were effectively trapped there for ten days until they were able to return home on a flight arranged by the New Zealand government," the complaint said.

They made a claim to their travel insurers.

The insurer said some of their expenses were covered under the tour cancellation section of their policy but the couple wanted the full amount available paid, which was $4000.

"Although they had not booked specific tours or activities prior to arriving in Noumea, they said their whole trip was a tour and this was effectively cancelled, and so they should be covered for this," the case notes said.

It noted it was clear the trip was ruined by the unrest and they experienced significant distress.

But, it said the policy wording meant the insurer had paid all it had to.

"The policy did not provide cover for expenses the insured would have incurred had the holiday not been cut short."

The service said the policy specifically excluded cover for costs and losses arising from loss of enjoyment.

"We explained that this is a standard clause in travel insurance policies."

There had been significant delays in the claim being assessed and the communication was poor, the service noted.

The insurer offered $1000 to resolve the complaint.

The service said people should check their travel policy wording so they knew what would be covered if something unexpected happened.