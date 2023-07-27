Court date set for Kiri Allan after crash

Kiri Allan is set to have her first appearance in court in September. Photo: Supplied

A court date has been set for former justice minister Kiri Allan, who is facing charges after a car crash in Wellington at the weekend.

Allan resigned her portfolios and announced she would not be standing for re-election this year following her crash into a parked vehicle on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath on Sunday night.

Allan was arrested and charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany police.

She is now scheduled to make her first court appearance on September 4 in the Wellington District Court.

In addition to the charges, Allan was issued with an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol between 250-400 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

The day after the crash, she resigned her ministerial portfolios before going on indefinite leave. Allan announced her resignation from politics the following day.

Kiri Allan. Photo: RNZ

An apologetic Allan said she had failed many people who had placed their trust and confidence in her saying she had let down her electorate, party and all those who relied on her.

In announcing her retirement from politics on social media Allan said she needed to take time to “heal myself and chart a new course for my life".