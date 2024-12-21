Crash shuts repaired Northland highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The road connecting Northland with the Far North reopened to the public on Friday after a two-and-a-half-year closure.
Hato Hone St John said it sent three ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, near Rangiahua Rd. One patient has been flown to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition.
The crash was reported about 9.20am today.
New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said people should avoid the area and consider an alternative route.
The police serious crash unit has been advised.
A 13km stretch of highway through Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North, just south of Kaitāia, was destroyed by slips during torrential rain in August 2022.