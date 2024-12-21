Crash shuts repaired Northland highway

The road was closed for two-and-a-half-years after being damaged in 2022 by bad weather. Photo: RNZ

A crash has closed State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge in Northland, just a day after it was reopened following a lengthy repair job.

The road connecting Northland with the Far North reopened to the public on Friday after a two-and-a-half-year closure.

Hato Hone St John said it sent three ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, near Rangiahua Rd. One patient has been flown to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition.

The crash was reported about 9.20am today.

New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said people should avoid the area and consider an alternative route.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

A 13km stretch of highway through Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North, just south of Kaitāia, was destroyed by slips during torrential rain in August 2022.