Crews battle wind to contain Canterbury fires

Firefighters battling several blazes in Canterbury, including one near Lyttelton, were hampered by strong winds today.

As a precaution, about 20 properties were evacuated as Fire and Emergency NZ crews battled the blaze near Cass Bay, above Lyttelton. The residents were allowed back home about 5pm.

No houses were under threat from the Cass Bay blaze, which had so far burnt through 15ha of land. However, properties were evacuated along the Corsair Bay flank of the fire.

Lyttelton-Governors Bay Rd (Park Tce), from Corsair through to Rapaki was closed but expected to re-open tonight. The road closure was to enable aerial firefighting operations.

The fire was surrounded and firefighters put containment lines around it.

It is one of four fires in Canterbury. A tussock fire broke out at Marine Pde in New Brighton; trees caught alight in a paddock in Loburn and a median strip was on fire near Christchurch Airport in Harewood.

The FENZ spokesperson said some of these incidents were due to windy conditions. There had also been three incidents of trees coming down in Christchurch.

Cass Bay. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fire and Emergency NZ principal rural fire officer Bruce Janes said the strong winds had been gusting up to 130km/h throughout the day and this was expected to last until tomorrow morning.

MetService issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country, with northwest gales set to rip down the centre of the South Island but strong gusts are howling through Christchurch.

"Since the gusts got up earlier today, crews across the region have been chasing fires and attended multiple callouts right across the region."

Photo: Facebook

Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings were in force for Canterbury lakes and rivers.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said 80km/h wind was recorded at Christchurch Airport this afternoon.

More exposed areas near Banks Peninsula saw gusts reaching 93km/h this morning, she said.

Photo: Facebook

About 1400 Cantabrians were without power on Tuesday due to the wind but an Orion spokeswoman said it had managed to restore most of the homes.

Canterbury is currently in a restricted fire season and any open-air fire needs a permit. However, with the strong winds expected to last for another 12 to 18 hours, Fire and Emergency asked anyone with a fire permit to hold off burning until conditions ease.

Principal rural fire officer Bruce Janes wants anyone who has had a recent fire to check that it is completely out.

"With winds as strong as what we are experiencing, hot ashes can easily get picked up, potentially starting a new fire.

"We want to reduce the risks as much as possible, that’s why it is very important to check previous burns. Overhaul the area of the burn, pour water over it and check with the back of your hand that there is no heat."

The large fire at Cass Bay. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fire and Emergency NZ was also encouraging Cantabrians to think twice about using braziers, gas cookers or carrying out farming activities that could cause an ignition.

"While the winds are up and the fire dangers are high, it is more likely these activities could start a fire," Janes said.

Find fire safety advice and information on fire season statuses at checkitsalright.nz.

- By Matt Slaughter of Star News, NZ Herald