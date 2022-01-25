Tuesday, 25 January 2022

'Cruelty': Youth confronted over harming live eel at Canterbury stream

    By Susan Sandys
    1. News
    2. National

    Tame eels gather to be fed at the LII River. Photo: Supplied
    Tame eels gather to be fed at the LII River. Photo: Supplied
    A Lincoln resident was shocked to witness a teenager jumping on a live eel on the ground at the Liffey Stream.

    The woman said it appeared the youth, who was in a group of three, had fished the eel out of the area and he was trying to kill it.

    The woman was taking her dog for a walk along the stream last Tuesday, in an area adjoining the Lincoln Medical Centre grounds on Kildare Tce, when she came across the incident.

    It appeared the eel, about 50cm long, was in distress as the youth, aged about 19, alternatively picked it up, dropped it onto the ground and jumped on it.

    He was with two teenage girls, one of whom appeared upset at his actions.

    The woman yelled at the group to put the eel back.

    At first the young man laughed it off, but some moments later she noticed him return it to the water.

    “It was pretty awful, to experience some cruelty to an animal like that,” the woman said.

    The area in Lincoln where the youth appeared to be trying to kill the eel. Photo: Supplied
    The area in Lincoln where the youth appeared to be trying to kill the eel. Photo: Supplied
    The woman posted her experience on the Facebook Lincoln NZ Community Page to raise awareness. She described the youth as wearing a “stupid pirate-style hat.’’

    Commenters were horrified and some called for the incident to be reported to the correct authorities.

    Selwyn District Council group manager property Douglas Marshall said the behaviour witnessed by the woman was unacceptable.

    “Eels are a precious native species and we’re lucky in Lincoln to have a place where people can see them up close.

    "We would encourage Lincoln residents to look after and care for these creatures,” Marshall said.

    In spring, the district council put signs up at the L11 River in Lincoln after teenagers fished and harassed eels there.

    About 20 tame longfin eels, protected by the district council’s parks and reserves by-law and also the Reserves Act, raise their heads out of the water to take food from people’s hands.

    But teenagers had been seen by residents trying to hurt the eels.

    Marshall said anyone witnessing such behaviour should immediately phone the district council on 0800 Selwyn (735 996).

    An SPCA spokeswoman said animal cruelty and violence in Canterbury can also be reported to the SPCA Christchurch Centre - 349 7057.

    “Police also have the power to enforce the Animal Welfare Act,” she said.

    Animal welfare concerns can also be reported online to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter