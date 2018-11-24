Cyclist dies during Lake Taupo Challenge

Lake Taupo. Photo: Getty Images

A cyclist competing in the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge has died today.

Organisers of the event released a statement saying ""We extend our deepest sympathies and thoughts to the family of the deceased and those close to them.

"Early information suggests a medical event involving a single rider. Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge management and trustees have engaged with, and are co-operating fully with NZ Police and other authorities."

The spokesperson told Stuff immediate family had been notified by the police.

"With respect to friends and family we are not in a position to advise any further specifics relating to the rider involved at this time, but would like to thank fellow riders with medical experience for their assistance at the scene."

A cyclist was also involved in a collision with a car in Taupō, though police could not confirm if the cyclist was also part of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event being run today.