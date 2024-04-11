Dame Sophie Pascoe welcomes first baby

New parents Dame Sophie Pascoe and Rob Samson shared this image. Photo: Instagram/Sophie Pascoe

Paralympic swimming champion Dame Sophie Pascoe has announced the birth of her first child.

The multiple gold medal winner and husband Rob Samson shared an image on Instagram.

"It's been the best few weeks already with our baby boy, We are just so in love!", she said.

Pascoe has represented New Zealand at four Paralympic Games and two Commonwealth Games, winning a total of 11 gold medals.

She is the country's most decorated Paralympian.

In 2022, Pascoe was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to swimming in the New Year's honours list.

She made her international debut when she was only 13, and at 15 won three golds and one silver at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Pascoe has also been named disabled sportsperson of the year on six occasions at the Halberg Awards and was named para athlete of the decade in 2020.