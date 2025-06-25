Deadline to comply with Healthy Homes rules looms

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Dunedin renters are living in cold, damp and mouldy houses. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Time is running out for rental properties to comply with Healthy Homes rules.

By July 1, all tenancies need to meet the rules.

But what can you do if you’re living in one that has not been brought up to standard?

What are the Healthy Homes standards, anyway?

The rules set basic standards for heating, insulation and ventilation.

PHOTO: ODT FILES

They have been introduced in stages, but from next Tuesday, every rental property needs to comply.

Landlords need to provide one or more fixed heaters that can directly heat a home’s main living room. These need to meet the minimum heating capacity.

Properties need to be insulated in the ceiling and under the floor, unless the design of the home makes this impossible.

Every liveable area needs a window or door that opens to the outdoors and can be fixed open.

Kitchens and bathrooms need extractor fans.

PHOTO: ODT FILES

But what if your home doesn’t meet these rules?

All rental properties also need efficient drainage, guttering and downpipes and any gaps or holes need to be blocked.

If you are reading through that list and thinking the place you’re renting is not up to standard, there are a few things you can do.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment head of tenancy Kat Watson said tenants could start by talking to their landlords or property managers and checking for a Healthy Homes compliance statement in their tenancy agreements.

If that does not solve the problem, they could then give their landlords written notice asking them to fix the issues.

Tenants can give landlords a 14-day notice to resolve, requiring action on specific things.

PHOTO: ODT FILES

What if that doesn’t work?

If you have no luck with these steps, you can apply to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

"An adjudicator can make decisions such as issuing a work order for the landlord to bring the property up to standard, order compensation to be paid for failing to do so in the first place or award damages to be paid by the landlord for not meeting minimum standards for rental properties," Ms Watson said.

"For serious or repeated breaches — especially those affecting vulnerable individuals — you can contact the tenancy compliance and investigations team.

"Tenancy Services’ website has great resources for first-time tenants, to help them understand what to expect and what to look for when moving into a rental home, particularly for those renting for the first time. Tenants are responsible for keeping a rental property reasonably clean and tidy."

By Susan Edmunbds