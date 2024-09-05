Dog-walker found dead thought hit by car

Police have launched an investigation after a man died near Raglan in the North Island, after apparently being struck by a vehicle while walking his dog.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of State Highway 23 and Nga Mai Rd east of Raglan shortly before 7pm yesterday and found the man dead, police said.

Police said they were trying to identify the victim, and wanted to hear from any one who might have witnessed the incident.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a man walking with a dog on SH23 in or near Raglan between 4.30pm-7pm on Wednesday, or anyone with dashcam footage from the incident.

Particular vehicles of interest are a silver 2009 Ford Falcon saloon, registration FDF332, and a silver 2011 Mazda Axela saloon, registration PZD720.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.