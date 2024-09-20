Driver stabbed at Christchurch intersection

A driver is in a critical condition after being stabbed outside a Christchurch carwash.

Detective Sergeant James Haigh said the stabbing happened at a business on Clarence Street and Blenheim Road in Riccarton at 5.40pm yesterday.

"Two cars were at the red lights on Clarence Street, when a male has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car."

The offender then fled, Haigh said.

The victim remained in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim was in a red vehicle.

Det Sgt Haigh said an investigation was underway and they were appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or had footage of it.

- Police 105, Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.