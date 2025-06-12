Drone almost hits plane at Auckland Airport

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is calling for tighter rules and standards after a drone nearly collided with a passenger plane.

Investigators have been looking into a near-collision between an Air New Zealand passenger flight and what was likely a drone in April, 2024, after a close call at 2000 feet on the approach to Auckland Airport.

The commission found the drone was in breach of rules prohibiting drones from within four kilometres of airports, excluding limited and approved circumstances.

It said neither the drone nor its operator could be identified.

Manager Air Investigations Jim Burtenshaw said the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority should look at fully integrating drones into the aviation system and develop rules to reflect developments and best practice.

"Most drone users comply with civil aviation rules, but some either don't know the rules or choose to disobey them due to an expectation they won't face consequences," he said.

"The onus is on drone operators to avoid aircraft. People buying and flying a drone should first know how to operate it safely, and where they can't fly."