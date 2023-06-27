Elderly woman likely died soon after going missing

Shirley Warrington, 85, went missing on the evening of July 10 2021 after going for a drive with her husband, Wallace Warrington. Photo: Supplied

An elderly woman missing for eight weeks before her body was found in dense bush in Christchurch’s Port Hills likely died “within a day or so”, a coroner’s report reveals.

Shirley Warrington, 85, went missing on the evening of July 10, 2021 after going for a drive with her husband, Wallace Warrington.

Despite a large-scale search, she was not found until September 6. Her husband died two days before she was found.

Coroner Heather McKenzie reviewed Warrington’s death and decided not to open an inquiry, noting an inquiry would not yield evidence disclosing the more specific circumstances leading to her death.

The coroner’s report, released to The New Zealand Herald, said both Shirley Warrington and her husband, who lived in Christchurch, had symptoms consistent with dementia which affected their daily lives.

On July 10, they went for a drive and were seen by police in Rolleston at 7.20pm when their driving came to the attention of another motorist. About 8.30pm their vehicle was seen on a traffic camera travelling on Tunnel Rd, Ferrymead.

At some point, Shirley Warrington left the car and at about 10.20pm the vehicle was seen on a traffic camera travelling on Bridle Path Rd, Ferrymead with one occupant. The car was then seen on multiple cameras with just one occupant between 1.50am and 2.20am on July 11.

The report said the temperature was “sub-zero” the night of July 10 to 11. About 10.30am on July 11, Wallace Warrington told his daughter he did not know where his wife was, and police spoke to him.

He was unable to recall the circumstances of her leaving the car, and where she did so. A large-scale search and rescue operation then began.

More than 40 people and dogs - police dogs, search dogs and some worked both disciplines - combed Ferrymead, the surrounding areas, bush tracks, and waterways for her.

On September 6, Warrington was found about 15 metres from the Bridle Path track in Heathcote, Christchurch. She was down a bank in an area of “reasonably dense bush”.

A forensic pathologist did an autopsy on Warrington the following day. The pathologist believed Warrington died from probable hypothermia in a person with cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and dementia. She had no identifiable injuries.

The pathologist concluded she was likely to have died “within a day or so” of being reported missing.

“Based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death, as currently understood, death most likely resulted from exposure to the cold with her underlying health problems hastening death under the stress of environmental exposure. Given the lack of identifiable injuries, she is unlikely to have fallen off the cliff,” the pathologist said.

Police’s investigation found there was nothing suspicious about Shirley Warrington’s death.

Her family made a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to the search and rescue effort. The IPCA advised the coroner that police had spoken with Shirley Warrington’s son to discuss his concerns and to explain the actions they took in response to her going missing.

The son had acknowledged the explanation and had the officer’s contact details for any further questions in the future, the report said.

The IPCA believed it was an “appropriate response” to the complaint, and no further action was taken. Reviews were also carried out on the missing person investigation and the search and rescue operation.

Coroner McKenzie said no concerns had been raised in the coronial jurisdiction by Shirley Warrington’s family, and there was nothing suspicious or “relevantly concerning” about the circumstances in which she left the car.

“I am satisfied that opening an inquiry would not yield evidence disclosing the more specific circumstances leading up to Mrs Warrington’s death.

"This is due to Mr Warrington being unable to recall the circumstances in which Mrs Warrington left the vehicle and where she did so [Mr Warrington cannot now be asked for any further information, if he were able to provide it]; the search and rescue operation which examined this to the extent it could in real time; the extensive traffic camera analysis; and there being no witnesses apart from Mr Warrington to Mrs Warrington leaving the car.”