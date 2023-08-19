Saturday, 19 August 2023

Election 2023: National releases party list

    1. News
    2. National

    National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party list. Photo: RNZ/Craig McCulloch
    National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party list. Photo: RNZ/Craig McCulloch
    The National Party has announced its list of candidates for the October 14 election, with leader Christopher Luxon calling it a strong team.

    "We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.

    Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key and Bill English governments and MP for 15 years, made a surprise announcement today that he would stand aside and is not on the list.

    "It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."

    Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.

    "I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.

    Luxon said he would not be drawn on any potential ministerial roles if National makes it into government.

    There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

    Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.

    National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

    "This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."

    The highest ranked candidates currently not in Parliament enter at positions 20, 21, 22 and 23.

    Wood described them as "recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke's Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd."

    National's 2023 party list

    1 Christopher Luxon Botany

    2 Nicola Willis Ōhāriu

    3 Chris Bishop Hutt South

    4 Shane Reti Whangārei

    5 Paul Goldsmith Epsom

    6 Louise Upston Taupō

    7 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays

    8 Matt Doocey Waimakariri

    9 Simeon Brown Pakuranga

    10 Judith Collins Papakura

    11 Mark Mitchell Whangaparāoa

    12 Todd McClay Rotorua

    13 Melissa Lee Mt Albert

    14 Gerry Brownlee List

    15 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato

    16 Penny Simmonds Invercargill

    17 Simon Watts North Shore

    18 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi

    19 Nicola Grigg Selywn

    20 Nancy Lu List

    21 Suze Redmayne Rangitīkei

    22 Katie Nimon Napier

    23 Catherine Wedd Tukituki

    24 Tama Potaka Hamilton West

    25 Agnes Loheni List

    26 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman

    27 Emma Chatterton Remutaka

    28 James Christmas List

    29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central

    30 Siva Kilari Manurewa

    31 Harete Hipango Te Tai Hauāuru

    32 Rosemary Bourke Māngere

    33 Frances Hughes Mana

    34 Paulo Garcia New Lynn

    35 Blair Cameron Nelson

    36 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country

    37 Tracy Summerfield Wigram

    38 Hinurewa te Hau Tāmaki Makaurau

    39 Angee Nicholas Te Atatū

    40 Vanessa Weenink Banks Peninsula

    41 Rima Nakhle Takanini

    42 Ruby Schaumkel Kelston

    43 Mahesh Muralidhar Auckland Central

    44 Dana Kirkpatrick East Coast

    45 Scott Sheeran Wellington Central

    46 Navtej Singh Randhawa Panmure-Ōtāhuhu

    47 Carl Bates Whanganui

    48 Carlos Cheung Mt Roskill

    49 Matthew French Taieri

    50 Matt Stock Christchurch East

    51 Karunā Muthu Rongotai

    52 Ankit Bansal Palmerston North

    53 Joseph Mooney Southland

    54 Simon O'Connor Tāmaki

    55 Scott Simpson Coromandel

    56 Stuart Smith Kaikōura

    57 Sam Uffindell Tauranga

    58 Tim van de Molen Waikato

    59 Miles Anderson Waitaki

    60 Dan Bidois Northcote

    61 Mike Butterick Wairarapa

    62 Cameron Brewer Upper Harbour

    63 Hamish Campbell Ilam

    64 Tim Costley Ōtaki

    65 Greg Fleming Maungakiekie

    66 Ryan Hamilton Hamilton East

    67 David MacLeod New Plymouth

    68 Grant McCallum Northland

    69 James Meager Rangitata

    70 Tom Rutherford Bay of Plenty

    71 Felicity Foy List

    72 Janelle Hocking List

    73 Kesh Naidoo-Rauf List

    74 Senthuran Arulanantham List

    National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.

    RNZ