Election 2023: National releases party list

"We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.
Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key and Bill English governments and MP for 15 years, made a surprise announcement today that he would stand aside and is not on the list.
"It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."
Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.
"I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.
Luxon said he would not be drawn on any potential ministerial roles if National makes it into government.
There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.
Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.
National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.
"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."
The highest ranked candidates currently not in Parliament enter at positions 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Wood described them as "recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke's Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd."
National's 2023 party list
1 Christopher Luxon Botany
2 Nicola Willis Ōhāriu
3 Chris Bishop Hutt South
4 Shane Reti Whangārei
5 Paul Goldsmith Epsom
6 Louise Upston Taupō
7 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays
8 Matt Doocey Waimakariri
9 Simeon Brown Pakuranga
10 Judith Collins Papakura
11 Mark Mitchell Whangaparāoa
12 Todd McClay Rotorua
13 Melissa Lee Mt Albert
14 Gerry Brownlee List
15 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato
16 Penny Simmonds Invercargill
17 Simon Watts North Shore
18 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi
19 Nicola Grigg Selywn
20 Nancy Lu List
21 Suze Redmayne Rangitīkei
22 Katie Nimon Napier
23 Catherine Wedd Tukituki
24 Tama Potaka Hamilton West
25 Agnes Loheni List
26 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman
27 Emma Chatterton Remutaka
28 James Christmas List
29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central
30 Siva Kilari Manurewa
31 Harete Hipango Te Tai Hauāuru
32 Rosemary Bourke Māngere
33 Frances Hughes Mana
34 Paulo Garcia New Lynn
35 Blair Cameron Nelson
36 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country
37 Tracy Summerfield Wigram
38 Hinurewa te Hau Tāmaki Makaurau
39 Angee Nicholas Te Atatū
40 Vanessa Weenink Banks Peninsula
41 Rima Nakhle Takanini
42 Ruby Schaumkel Kelston
43 Mahesh Muralidhar Auckland Central
44 Dana Kirkpatrick East Coast
45 Scott Sheeran Wellington Central
46 Navtej Singh Randhawa Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
47 Carl Bates Whanganui
48 Carlos Cheung Mt Roskill
49 Matthew French Taieri
50 Matt Stock Christchurch East
51 Karunā Muthu Rongotai
52 Ankit Bansal Palmerston North
53 Joseph Mooney Southland
54 Simon O'Connor Tāmaki
55 Scott Simpson Coromandel
56 Stuart Smith Kaikōura
57 Sam Uffindell Tauranga
58 Tim van de Molen Waikato
59 Miles Anderson Waitaki
60 Dan Bidois Northcote
61 Mike Butterick Wairarapa
62 Cameron Brewer Upper Harbour
63 Hamish Campbell Ilam
64 Tim Costley Ōtaki
65 Greg Fleming Maungakiekie
66 Ryan Hamilton Hamilton East
67 David MacLeod New Plymouth
68 Grant McCallum Northland
69 James Meager Rangitata
70 Tom Rutherford Bay of Plenty
71 Felicity Foy List
72 Janelle Hocking List
73 Kesh Naidoo-Rauf List
74 Senthuran Arulanantham List
National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.