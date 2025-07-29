Electoral Amendment Bill passes first hurdle

The government argues the changes will help to deliver timelier election results. Photo: NZ ELECTORAL COMMISSION

Legislation banning prisoner and same-day voting has passed its first reading.

The House heard spirited speeches for and against the controversial electoral law changes today.

The Electoral Amendment Bill claims it "makes a range of systems improvements to support the timeliness, efficiency, integrity, and resilience of the electoral system".

It makes a suite of changes including ending same-day voter enrolment, banning prisoner voting, changes to "treating" (such as offering free food) on Election Day and expanding anonymous political donation limits.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the system was strong but needed "constant maintenance".

"Confidence in the Electoral Commission has fallen in recent years, and we know the system has come under significant strain.

"This bill overhauls a number of our dated and unsustainable electoral laws. The package of amendments will strengthen the system, helping to deliver timelier election results, manage the costs, clarify rules, and provide more efficient services to voters."

Same-day voting did make it easier for some people to vote, but it also removed the incentive for people to get enrolled before the election, he said.

"We had the Electoral Commission, on one hand, with one message saying, 'Get enrolled; get enrolled', and they were funded with many millions of dollars to encourage people to enrol, which the law says you should do; but, on the other hand, they were also saying, 'By the way, don't bother, because you can just rock up on election day and vote'.

"More people heard the second message than heard the first message. As a result, more and more people were turning up and enrolling when they voted. That's led to more and more special votes and pressure on the count."

Goldsmith said he had received advice that the final count, which took three weeks in the 2023 general election, could take even longer in future elections.

Labour's justice spokesperson Duncan Webb said it was a dark day for democracy, arguing the changes would make it harder for people to vote.

"Politicians should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder. That's how we make sure that everybody's voice is heard, that everyone gets a say, and that this democracy - this Parliament - is truly representative.

Webb pointed to Attorney-General Judith Collins' report that found the proposals were inconsistent with people's rights as further reason the legislation should be scrapped.

"The Attorney-General, frankly, slated this bill. I have never seen an Attorney-General's report which is so bluntly vicious and damning, saying things like 'freezing registration earlier in the voting period has the potential to harm confidence and trust'."

ACT Party justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson said shifting the enrolment deadline from the day of the election to 13 days before was a "modest change".

"Voting in a democracy such as ours does come with some responsibilities, and it's one of those responsibilities to actually be on the electoral roll - that's a legal requirement.

"If you can't be bothered doing that within a short period before an election, you've really got to question whether you have a commitment to being a participant in our democracy."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said it was already clear the bill would not achieve what its proponents were promising.

"This bill proposes the exact opposite of a modern and robust, effective democracy, because it intentionally seeks to deny entire groups of people and communities from having easier access to be able to enrol and to be able to vote, while at the same time it is shifting the threshold for donations to be declared."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the changes were cynical.

"It's not a coincidence that the very communities who would be silenced are the same communities that wouldn't vote for this government, and probably the same communities that made up the netballers on the weekend.

"They say they're fixing democracy, but let's remember: this is the same government that has abolished Māori wards, introduced the Treaty Principles Bill, dismantled co-governance, Te Aka Whai Ora. And we know, again, why they do not want to see 16-year-olds voting."

The legislation is now off to select committee, having passed with support from coalition partners National, ACT and New Zealand First.